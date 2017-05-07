Prof Abdus Sobhan made RU VC again

DHAKA : The government has appointed Prof Dr Abdus Sobhan as the Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University (RU) for another term, reports UNB.

The Education Ministry issued a notification on Sunday in this regard.

The notification said President Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment for the next four years as per section 11(2) of the Rajshahi University Act.

Prof Abdus Sobhan, a teacher of the Applied Physics and Electronic Engineering department, had earlier served as the RU VC from 2009 to 2013.