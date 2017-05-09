Probe-body soon to identify those who made Padma graft stories

DHAKA : The government on Tuesday submitted a report to the High Court informing that a process is underway for forming a commission to detect those who made false graft stories about Padma Bridge project, reports UNB.

Assistant Attorney General Taitas Hillol Rema submitted the report to the High Court bench of Justice Kazi Reza-Ul-Haqe and Justice Mohammad Ullah in the afternoon. A gazette will be issued from the Drafting and Legislative wing of the Law Ministry in this regard.

The court also fixed July 3 for passing an order over the issue.

Earlier on February 15, the High Court issued a suo moto rule seeking explanation as to why a commission would not be formed to find out the offenders who had conspired to spread false graft stories in Padma Bridge project.

The cabinet secretary, secretaries of Law, Home, and Communication ministries, Inspector General of Police and the chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission were asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.

The court also asked the cabinet secretary to submit the progress report over forming the probe committee to it within 30-days. On March 20, the government sought eight weeks to submit progress report over the matter while the court fixed May 7 to hear it.

The court issued the suo moto rule taking a report published in a vernacular daily into cognisance.