President returns home from London

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid returned home from London on Thursday afternoon after his medical checkup in England and Germany, reports UNB.

An Emirates Airlines flight carrying the President landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 4:48 pm, said President’s assistant press secretary Abul Kalam Azad.

Industries Minister Amir Hossian Amu, Civil Aviation Minister Rashed Khan Menon, dean of diplomatic corps, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Alison Blake, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services, Inspector General of Police and high civil and military officials received the President at the airport.

President Abdul Hamid left Dhaka for London on April 23 for medical checkup.