President, PM wish success of World Metrology Day

DHAKA, – President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages on the eve of World Metrology Day-2017 and wished success of all programmes on this occasion, reports BSS.

They described this year’s theme of the day “Measurements for transport” as time-befitting and important.

President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said the role of proper measurement is important for attaining the sustainable development goal and alleviating poverty.

Referring to new scientific and technological innovations in the current world, he said the importance of proper measurement is immense at all levels of using technology in the present context.

The global agencies working on weighting and measuring are trying relentlessly for further improvement of metrology and the people of all strata are enjoying its benefits, the President added.

He hoped that the observance of the day will enhance public awareness about the importance of measurement science.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the importance of metrology is undeniable for the development of technology, trade and commerce and at all levels of people’s daily life and the national life.

Referring to the efforts by national and global agencies to make new inventions at all levels of weighing and measurement, she hoped that Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institute (BSTI) would ensure proper use of measurement in all sectors and apply modern and technical knowledge to face the global challenges.