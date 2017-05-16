President felicitates Sheikh Hasina on Homecoming Day

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid felicitated Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on her 37th “Homecoming Day”, reports BSS.

In a message on the eve of the day, the President recalled how Sheikh Hasina returned to her motherland Bangladesh 36 years back, on May 17, 1981 after six years in exile.

“It was a milestone to resume the journey of democracy in Bangladesh which smoothed the path to establish spirit of Liberation War, values of Independence and democracy,” he remarked.

The President said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated by anti liberation forces on the black night of August 15, 1975.

During that period, Bangabandhu’s two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana who were visiting West Germany, escaped but could not return to the country, he said.

Abdul Hamid said they had to spend life in very adverse situation in exile in London and Delhi for 6 years keeping the grief of losing mother, father, brothers and other relativities in heart.

The President said Sheikh Hasina was elected president of Bangladesh Awami League unanimously in her absence at the national council of the party on February 14-16 in 1981.

“It was a far-sighted decision of the then Bangladesh Awami League leaders,” he observed.

President Hamid recalled on May 17, 1981, thousands of people thronged to the Dhaka International Airport to welcome Sheikh Hasina as like as her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s homecoming on January 10, 1972.

He said Sheikh Hasina, after coming to her motherland, initiated movement to restore democracy in the country and in the process victory of democracy was achieved and autocracy was overthrown through mass-movement of 90’s.

The President said Bangladesh Awami League achieved landslide victory in the general election on June 12, 1996 and formed the government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

The President said during that tenure, Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed to stop the long conflicts between ethnic groups and Bangalees and Ganges Water Sharing Treaty was signed with neighboring India.

Under her (Sheikh Hasina) leadership, 14-party alliance came to power on December 29, 2008 general election and took different initiatives for the welfare of people, he added.

He said verdict of the trial of Bangabandhu assassination case was executed.

Different initiatives including establishing of democracy and human rights, education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, electricity, information technology, rural infrastructure, overseas employment brighten the image of Bangladesh at national and international levels, he said.

Abdul Hamid said Sheikh Hasina’s contribution to the welfare of mass people including initiation of the trail process of war criminals and execution of verdicts, establishing Bangladesh rights at maritime boundary, demarcation of long-running unsolved land boundary issue with India and exchange of enclaves will remain memorable.

He said Bangabandhu’s daughter has immense contribution to the development, progress and flourishing of democracy in Bangladesh.

The President said the country is moving ahead because of her farsighted and strong leadership and people-oriented activities. Per capita income and growth rate are increasing, large project like Padma Bridge is being implemented under own finance while poverty rate is reducing, he added.

The President said Sheikh Hasina has taken ‘Vision 2021’ and ‘Vision 2041’ programmes to turn the country into a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla.

He said the remarkable programmes taken by Sheikh Hasina for development of the country and establishing democracy will remain everlasting in the history of Bangladesh. President Hamid wished her and her family members long life, prosperity and continuous success of her government.