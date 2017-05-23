Pori Moni extends her helping hand

Actress Pori Moni helped one lac taka to senior film journalist Jutton Chowdhury who is suffering from colon cancer. Currently he is undergoing treatment at Apolo hospital in Kolkata.

Pori Moni said brother Jutton is a member of our film courtyard so we should help him. At present Jutton Chowdhury is working in Shongbad Protidin as a senior reporter ,Earlier was a chief reporter of Anandhodhara.