Police raid Khaleda’s Gulshan office

DHAKA : Police conducted a two-hour raid on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office here on Saturday morning, but there was no recovery of any ‘objectionable’ document, reports UNB.

Police said they carried out the drive following a search warrant issued by a court, to find out whether there is any anti-state document in it.

However, BNP alleged that it was done acting on a general diary filed by unknown persons. It also said the motive behind the drive is to harass Khaleda mentally and undermine her. The drive that began at 7:30am came to an end around 9:30am. Officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police DMP, DB and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) took part in the raid.

Asked about the reason behind the raid, Gulshan Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique said police, following a search warrant issued by the court, carried out it to find out whether there is any anti-state document in the BNP chairperson’s office. However, police sources said they had information that a truck carrying books, stickers and objectionable documents entered Khaleda’s office two days back, and the drive was conducted to seize those. Police first blocked the two entry points of Road No 86 around 7am and then cordoned off Khaleda’s office, said Sohrab, a staff of the office. He said the law enforcers started the raid around 7:30am as they entered the office by breaking its main gate lock. “Entering the office, they first took away mobile phones from me and three other staff, and then searched different rooms on the ground and 1st floors of it,” Sohrab said.

Another office staff, wishing anonymity, said police vigorously searched room No 9 on the ground floor. “They didn’t take any document or paper, but took photos and videos of some documents on their cellphones.”

Though police searched the 1st floor, they did not enter Khaleda’s room, he said adding that the law enforcers turned off the CCTV cameras after stepping into the office. Informed about the raid, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi entered the office around 8:45am. Minutes later, BNP joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel also appeared there.