Police for building safe society: IGP

DHAKA : Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque yesterday said police force is committed to building a safe society through ensuring public security.

“We are determined to face militancy and terrorism. Police is always ready to accept the highest sacrifice to save the country from militancy. With people’s support we will definitely win in the anti-militancy war,” he said while paying respect and sympathy to a sacrificed family of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense and five injured policemen at Police Headquarters.

Firefighter Mohammad Abdul Matin was died, while 5 policemen received injuries during an anti-militant campaign at Godagari in Rajshahi recently. Shahidul Hoque handed over Taka 7 lakh to Matin’s wife and Taka three lakh to his younger brother for his mother.

Among others, Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Ali Ahmad Khan, Additional IGP Mokhlesur Rahman and high ranking police officers were present.

Bogra, Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi district police jointly conducted an anti-militant drive in a house of Sajjad Ali, at Benipur village under Godagari thana in Rajshahi district on May 11, 2017 on a secret information, the IGP said.

He said during the drive, fire service was working closely with other police units and they tackled the situation and brought under control with frantic efforts.

In the operation, fire fighter Abdul Matin along with 10/12 police personnel were injured by militants attack. When injured members were taken to the hospital, the doctor on duty declared Matin dead and currently 5/6 policemen seriously injured are being treated at the hospital.

Shahidul Hoque expressed his gratitude to media as police got extensive support and cooperation from media including print, electronic and online media in the ongoing anti-militant campaigns.

He hoped that media’s cooperation will continue in all positive activities in the future.