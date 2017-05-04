PM’s democracy remark a ‘travesty of truth’: BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Thursday termed a ‘travesty of truth’ Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s comment that a healthy democratic process has been there in the country, saying she has deceived people through it, reports UNB.

“The Prime Minister has said democracy has been in a good shape in the country…we can call it a super joke of the year,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told Parliament that democracy and a democratic process continue here in Bangalees following a successful election in 2014. “There has been no foul talk and use of invectives in Parliament now. It demonstrates that a healthy democratic process prevails here,” she had said.

Protesting the PM’s remark, Fakhrul said Amnesty International, US State Department and European Union in their reports said there is no democracy in Bangladesh. “So, the Prime Minister’s comment is a mockery of truth. She has deceived people saying there is democracy in the country.”

Narrating the country’s current democratic situation, the BNP leader said their party is facing obstruction at different parts of the country even while holding workers’ meetings. “Police is also imposing restrictions on our meetings.”

He said the country’s media are not enjoying freedom as the government has established its control on those.

About the allegation of siphoning off Tk 73,000 crore, Fakhrul said the current ‘regime is a totally corrupt’ one. “Corruption is their main motto.”

Referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s warning to his party colleagues that they would have to run here and there with the money they have made now if Awami League quits power, the BNP leader said the ruling party leader apparently admitted that they have indulged in corruption.

Earlier, Fakhrul had a joint meeting with the leaders of newly formed Dhaka south and north unit BNP committees.

He said they have decided to hold workers’ meeting of Dhaka south unit on May 7 at Mahanagar Natya Manch while that of north unit at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh on May 8 if they are given permission by law enforcers.