PM’s Austria tour : Combating terrorism high on agenda

DHAKA : Bangladesh will discuss how effectively the global terrorism can be fought apart from discussing trade, investment and other bilateral issues during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Austria tour, reports UNB.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and Austria is expected to get stronger with the visit,” Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said while briefing the media about the visit his ministry on Sunday morning.

The Prime Minister leaves here for Vienna, Austria on Monday to attend a conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and hold a bilateral meeting with the Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern.

The Prime Minister’s visit is going to be the first bilateral visit of any head of government of Bangladesh.

Various global issues, including bilateral cooperation in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs), migration, refugee crisis, climate change and the situation in the Europe after Brexit will also come up for discussions during the visit, Minister Ali said.

He said the two countries are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) during the visit.

The Foreign Minister said cooperation in the areas of agriculture, livestock and direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Austria will also be discussed at the bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque were present.

There has been no significant progress in the ties between the two countries in terms of diplomatic, trade, investment and development cooperation since Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s assassination in 1975, Mahmood Ali said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her second tenure, adopted ‘Broader Engagement with Europe Policy’ focusing on European countries, he said.

Hasina will deliver speech at the inaugural session of the conference at the invitation of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation programme, the international conference on the ‘IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme: Sixty Years and Beyond’ will take place in Vienna from May 30 to June 1.

The conference will bring together representatives from member states and other partners to further develop partnership to enhance the delivery of the technical cooperation, said the organisers.

Sheikh Hasina will have a meeting with the IAEA Director General at his office.

The Prime Minister then will hold official Talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and attend the joint press statement.

She will also hold meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen at Federal Presidency.