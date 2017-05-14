PM’S 10 initiatives accelerate development, speakers opine

RANGPUR: A proper implementation of the 10 special initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been accelerating national advancement to attain the sustainable development goals (SDGs), reports BSS.

The opinion came at a discussion on ‘Bangladesh Advancing’ in the branding publicity ‘Bahirangon Anusthan’ on “Sheikh Hasina’s Special Initiatives” arranged by Bangladesh Betar at a government auditorium in Panchagarh town on Saturday evening.

Bangladesh Betar organised the outdoor branding Bangladesh publicity programme to inform the common people about the Prime Minister’s 10 special development initiatives, successes achieved and future development plans.

Lawmaker Selina Jahan Lita attended the discussion as the chief guest with director (programme) of Bangladesh Betar Nasrullah Md Irfan in the chair.

Deputy commissioner of Panchagarh Amal Krishna Mandal, Police SuperGiasuddin Ahmad and Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadar Samrat addressed the function as special guests.

Thakurgaon regional director of Bangladesh Betar Mohammad Selim and Deputy Regional Director (Engineering) Abu Sayeed also spoke.

Abu Sayeed discussed the Prime Minister’s 10 special initiatives of ‘Ektee Bari, Ektee Khamar’ project, Asrayan Prokalpo, digital Bangladesh, education assistance, women empowerment, electricity for all, social safety, community clinic and mental health, investment development and environment protection.

“Huge successes have already been achieved in alleviating poverty, improving livelihoods, ensuring shelters for homeless people, education, women empowerment, power generation, reaching health services and in the other fields,” he said.

Amal Krishna Mandal narrated the successes already achieved in the implementation of the Vision 2021, Charter of Changes and digitisation to accelerate pace of development and achieving millennium development goals on way to achieve the SDGs.

Nasrullah Md Irfan narrated the successes achieved in the agriculture, poverty alleviation, social safety-net, power generation, road communication, women development, disaster management, industrialisation, digitisation, ICT and many other sectors.

The chief guest stressed ensuring a proper and timely implementation of the PM’s 10 special initiatives and informing the common people about successes already achieved on way to build a middle income nation by 2021 and developed country by 2041.