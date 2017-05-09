PM urges Myanmar to resolve Rohingya issue thru’ dialogue

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said Bangladesh and Myanmar should find out a solution to the long-standing Rohingya problem through dialogue as close neighbours, reports UNB.

Sheikh Hasina said this when outgoing Myanmar’s Ambassador in Dhaka Myo Myint Than met her at her office in the morning, and requested him to convey the message to his government.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Sectary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

He said Sheikh Hasina told the Myanmar envoy that Bangladesh wants to resolve the problem through dialogue as it gives priority to its neighbours.

The Prime Minister mentioned that many unregistered Rohingya refugees have been living in Bangladesh creating social and environmental problems.

Referring to her government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, she said Bangladesh has been firm in recent times in disallowing its territory to be used by armed groups or insurgents of Myanmar.

Hasina also underscored the need for activating joint trade commission and bilateral cargo shipping service between the two countries for boosting their economies.

In response, the Myanmar envoy said his government is serious to resolve the Rohingya issue and will implement recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission as much as possible.

Hasina reiterated her invitation to Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suukyi to visit Bangladesh.

PMO Secretary Suraiya Begum was, among others, present at the meeting.