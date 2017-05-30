PM urges expatriates to expose BNP-Jamaat’s brutal face

VIENNA, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Europe to expose the brutal face of BNP and Jamaat beyond the country, reports BSS.

In view of this, she urged the Awami League leaders and workers in European countries to have close link with the elected representatives of their areas and expose the brutality and corruption of BNP and Jamaat in the country.

Pointing out the atrocities of BNP and Jamaat across the country during the year from 2013 to 2015 the Prime Minister said BNP and Jammat are lobbying with the public representatives of western countries against the governments on the issue of legal suits filed against them for killing innocent people and rampage.

All legal suits against BNP and Jamaat were filed for killing scores of innocent people and destruction of public property and everyone responsible for killing and arson attacks would be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister was addressing a community reception accorded to her by expatriate Bangladeshis at a hotel at the Austrian capital last night.

The Prime Minister arrived in Vienna yesterday afternoon to attend a conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) marking the 60th anniversary of the agency.

Presided over by Khadakar Hasibur Rahman, the function was organized by Awami League, Austria chapter at Grand Hotel.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Minister for ICT and Technology Yafis Osman were present at the reception,

President of All-Europe Awami League Anil Dasgupta, President of Awami League, UK chapter Sultan Mohammad Sharif, joint secretary of All-Europe Awami League MA Nazrul Islam, spoke among others on the occasion.

Recalling the role of expatriate nationals during every crucial time of the nation the Prime Minister said expatriate nationals have a very overwhelming role in every areas of the national development.

The Prime Minister urged them to play their role in making people particularly youths aware about militancy, terrorism and drug.

Accusing BNP-Jamaat of pushing the soft minded youths and children towards wrong path Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government is committed to eliminate all such wrongdoings at any cost.

There is no place for the terrorists in the soil of Bangladesh and the roots of the twin monsters must be uprooted, she said calling upon everybody to stay alert against the menaces.

The Prime Minister said, her government took massive programmes to stamp out terrorism ensuring peoples engagement by making them aware of the issue.

Besides, mass awareness programmes are aslo being conducted across the country through involving teachers of schools and madrasas, Imams of mosques, cultural activists and other professionals, she said.

Terming terrorism as a global phenomenon Sheikh Hasina said, some unwanted incidents happened in Bangladesh. But her government is making constant stride to uproot the evil vices.

Sheikh Hasina described Islam as a religion of tolerance and peace saying the holy religion never allows killing of people. But, unfortunately a vested quarter is trying to misguide the youths in the name of religion.

Terrorists don’t have any faith in religion and a person who commits suicide or homicide can never go to haven. Surely they would go to hell, the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting massive success of her government in strengthening the country’s economy as well as in education, health, agriculture, ICT and power sectors, the Prime Minister said, the Awami League undertook an inclusive programme for development of every people.

She said the Awami League government assumed office amid global economic recession. But due to pragmatic economic plan the country came out of that crisis. Bangladesh is now a role model of development before the world with more than seven percent growth rate, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government embarked on a massive programme to expand education particularly scientific and technological education to build an enlightened society. Government is making constant stride to meet the basic needs of the people, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is progressing ahead as Awami League remains in power. A political party having no faith in independence can never take forward the country, she said.

The Prime Minister said BNP was responsible for instigating fanatic forces like Hefazat Islam saying Hefazat carried out their mayhem in Dhaka in 2013 at the instigation of BNP chairperson. Her (Khaleda) affection for the militants also raised question about her link with them, the Prime Minister said. Criticising the opponents of coal based power plant in Rampal the Prime Minister said in the name of opposing the power plant they are in fact staging a drama. Their ultimate aim is to put barriers on development, she said.

The Prime Minister said, Bangladesh has already been recognised as lower middle income country and vowed to establish it as a middle income country by 2021 and as a developed one by much earlier than 2041.