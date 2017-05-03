PM seeks intensified people’s engagement in anti-militancy campaign

DHAKA, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to intensify Bangladesh’s ongoing fight against militancy and terrorism to brighten the country’s image on the world stage, reports BSS.

“Whenever militancy and terrorism raise their head, Bangladesh earns a bad name . . . everybody will have to work sincerely so Bangladesh is not undermined in any way and (rather) its image is brightened further,” she said while exchanging views with cross-section of people of Dhaka division through videoconferencing.

The premier urged the people to stay alert so that the execution of development programmes were accelerated defying all impediments.

“Besides, you’ll also have to further consolidate your stance against terrorism and militancy to establish Bangladesh as a prosperous, developed and peaceful nation in South Asia as dreamt by Banglabandhu,” she said adding that peaceful environment was crucially essential for building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina shared views with the people of all strata including public representatives, political leaders, government officials, teachers, religious leaders, freedom fighters and professionals of 13 districts of Dhaka Division from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The videoconferencing was arranged as part of the premier’s initiative to spearhead a nationwide anti- terrorism and anti-militancy campaign alongside highlight government’s development activities.

About two million people at 6206 places of 1000 unions under 13 districts of Dhaka division were connected with the programme through Videoconferencing.

The premier said all will have to remain vigilant so that terrorism and militancy don’t take any place in their respective areas and institutions.

“You will have to work sincerely in such a way that the countrymen and the next generation could get good result from it,” she said.

The premier, however, said it was not Bangladesh alone, the entire world now was exposed to threats of militancy and terrorism “but Bangladesh has taken most effective measures against these vices in comparison to other countries”.

“Our government has taken a zero tolerance policy to clamp down on terrorism and militancy and we would ensure peace and security in the public life by curbing these demons . . . we are working to this end,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina regretted that meritorious students and children of the rich families were now seen to be stepping into wrong path while “they could have utilized their talents and thoughts in good work.

“Why they would get involve in destructive work?” she wondered.

The prime minister urged the teachers, guardians and religious leaders including ulema-mashaekh to look into the matter with deeper thoughts and monitor their social interactions, particularly watching “with whom the students build up relations, where they go and what are they doing”.

“Terrorism and militancy are not acceptable and those bring destruction — such a message will have to be highlighted before the students,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the guardians will have to build up friendly relationship with their children and they will have to know their children’s problems so that they remain on the right path and do not go to the paths of militancy and suicide.

Referring to the essence of Islam as the religion of peace, brotherhood and harmony, Sheikh Hasina called upon the ulema, mashaekh and imams to project the teaching of Islam before all.

“There is no place of killing, terrorism and militancy in Islam … such teachings will have to be highlighted before all,” she said.

The premier said Islam evaluates the life of the people and gives a teaching for leading a beautiful life.

“But the people is being taken to wrong path in the name of Islam and that’s why the people of other faiths are getting scope to put blame on Islam,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said not in Bangladesh, some derailed persons also defame Islam at international level.

“Those who are killing in the name of religion are ruining everything — the honour and dignity and the main spirit of Islam,” she said.

The premier said killing of people is the biggest act of sin while Islam sharply denounced killing of innocent people but “there is a notion among some people they could go to haven by killing innocent persons”.

“It (the notion) is not true . . . those who are killing innocent people would go to hell, not haven — Islam mentions it and our great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) said it as well,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the people of other professions to be more active so that terrorism and militancy couldn’t cause any harm to the society as well as slam.

The prime minister thanked the law enforcement agencies as well as the people for successfully containing the militancy and terrorism in the country.

“Many big countries couldn’t show such a success that Bangladesh achieved in curbing these social menaces but we mustn’t stop here . . . we will have to be more active,” she said.

The premier said the people irrespective of religion, caste and creed fought together for the country’s independence.

“The spirit of the liberation war was that the people of all faiths would perform their religion peacefully and they would live in brotherly environment and it’s also the teaching of Islam,” she said.

Spelling out her government’s strides to develop the country, Sheikh Hasina said, “We want to build Bangladesh in such a way so that it could move keeping pace with the world and boys and girls of the country could survive in the competitive world”.

The prime minister said Bangladesh earned independence in exchange for bloods of millions and the main goal of the independence was to build hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh.

She said the Awami League policy is to make Bangladesh self-reliant and “so we don’t want to build the country by begging”.

“We would build a hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh by properly utlizing whatever resources we have,” she said. During the videoconferencing, the prime minister gave a patient hearing to the speeches of the people like imams, teachers, students, “Bedes”, female workers, transport workers, religious leaders and other professionals.

During the time, Sheikh Hasina directed the DC of Munshiganj to find suitable place to rehabilitate Bede community people under Asrayan Project or through constructing cluster village there.

Prime Minister’s Adviser HT Imam was present at Ganabhaban, while DG (Administration) of the Prime Minister’s Office Kabir Bin Anwar moderated the videoconference alongside presenting a power point display highlighting various development activities of 13 districts.