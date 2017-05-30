PM receiving updates about cyclone from Austria: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in Austria, is receiving the updates about the overall situation of the cyclonic storm.

Quader said this while talking to reporters at the secretariat, reports UNB.

“A relief-carrying vessel of Bangladesh Navy is now on the way to Saint Martin’s Island as per the directive of the Prime Minister,” he told reporters.

“The government has taken all necessary steps to face the natural disaster. Our Prime Minister is also getting the latest update through a disaster and relief cell,” said the minister.

He said an amount of Tk 1.87 crore has already been sent for the affected people of coastal areas as cash support. “We’ve also asked our party leaders in coastal areas to stand beside the cyclone victims.”

Referring to a recent statement of BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, he said BNP has got stuck in the ‘quicksand of error’ after the January-5 election.

BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan said the government has got ‘stuck in quicksand and will continue to sink’ as they have got disconnected from people.

Responding to a questioner, the minister said there is no official facebook page of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.

“We’ve no idea that who’re actually running the facebook pages in their names. We’ll take steps to have fake facebook IDs shut,” he added.