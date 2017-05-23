PM performs holy Umrah

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, performed the holy “Umrah” here last night, reports BSS.

Sheikh Hasina first performed ‘tawaf’ around the holy Ka’aba Sharif and later walked and ran between Safa and Marwa.

She also offered prayers seeking divine blessings for the countrymen as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and other entourage members of the prime minister also performed “Umrah”.

Earlier, the premier reached the holy city of Makkah from Jeddah by road at around 9 pm local time.

The prime minister arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah after offering ziarat of Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid-e Nababi in the holy city of Madinah.

Sheikh Hasina reached Saudi Arabia on May 21 at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to join the first-ever Arab Islamic-American (AIA) Summit which was held on Sunday in the Saudi capital.

Wrapping up her four-day visit, the prime minister will leave here for home this afternoon.