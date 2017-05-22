PM offers ziarat at Prophet’s Rawza Mubarak

MADINAH (SAUDI ARABIA) : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at the Masjid-e-Nababi here on Monday afternoon under Saudi Royal protocol. She earlier offered Zohr prayers at the same mosque and joined a munajat seeking divine blessings for the people of the country, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah. Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to offer Asr prayers at the Masjid-e-Nababi.

Later, the Prime Minister will go to Makkah by air to perform holy umrah. Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Madinah from Riyadh after attending the first-ever Arab Islamic-American (AIA) Summit. A special VVIP flight of Royal Saudi Airlines carrying the Prime Minister landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Airport at 11:25 am.

Deputy Prince of the Kingdom Saud Bin Khalid Al Faisal received the Prime Minister at the airport. Sheikh Hasina reached Riyadh on May 20 at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to join the Arab Islamic-American (AIA) Summit which was held on Sunday in the Saudi capital. After the four-day visit, the Prime Minister will return home in the early hours of May 24.