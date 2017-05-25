PKSF distributes grants among freedom fighters in Tentulia

RANGPUR, – Polli Karma-Sohayok Foundation (PKSF) distributed Taka one lakh as grant among each of 10 insolvent freedom

fighters and two beggars of Bhajanpur union in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday afternoon, reports BSS.

The PKSF distributed the grants at a function held at Fakhrunnesa Alim Madrasa in the area under the involvement freedom fighters and beggars welfare programme being implemented by the ‘Samriddhi’ project in the country.

RDRS Bangladesh, one of the implementing partners of the ‘Samriddhi’ project, organised the function with deputy managing director (admin) of PKSF Dr Md Jashimuddin in the chair.

Deputy commissioner of Panchagarh Amal Krishna Mandal attended the function as the chief guest.

General manager of PKSF Md Moshiar Rahman, Tentulia Upazila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Kabir Shahin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Saniul Ferdous and director (Microfinance) of RDRS Bangladesh Humayun Khaled addressed as special guests.

The chief and special guests jointly distributed the cheques for the donation money among the beneficiaries.

They also distributed one concrete slab and five rings among each of the 100 poor families of different villages under Bhajanpur union for setting up of hygienic sanitary latrines at their houses.

Last year, PKSF also distributed grants of Taka one lakh among each of 15 insolvent freedom fighters and two beggars of different villages of Bhajanpur union.