People have always access- Joypurhat DC

Our Correspondent , Joypurhat

Doors of district administration of Joypurhat district are always open for general people. Nothing would be done in darkness. Every single task is to be done in public and for the welfare of the people- said Joypurhat’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Mojjammel Haque in a view exhanging programme with people of all walks of life of the district yesterday.

Apart from the DC, Zilla Parisad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, district Awami League general secretary S M Solaiman Ali, Joyparhat municipality mayor Mustafizur Rahman , Sadar Upazila Chairman Fazlur Rahaman spoke in the programme among others.