All parties to join next nat’l election in BD, hopes EU

DHAKA : The European Union (EU) hopes that all the political parties in Bangladesh will take part in the next national election saying there have been some ‘lessons learned’ from the last election, reports UNB.

“There’ve been some lessons learned already that will certainly lead to proper approach…We wish that all political forces in this country will participate in the next elections obviously to make them as inclusive as possible,” said EU Ambassador in Dhaka Pierre Mayaudon on Monday.

He was speaking to a select group of journalists at the office of the EU Delegation ahead of the Europe Day that falls on May 9. Minister Counsellor Konstantinos Vardakis was also present.

The diplomat, who is likely to leave Dhaka by August-end completing his tenure, hoped that the next election will be an occasion of all the citizens of Bangladesh allowing them to express their opinions.

One of the major political parties in the country, BNP, boycotted the last national election allowing many seats to go uncontested.

Indicating political and social instability that might appear anywhere in the world due to lack of inclusive democracy, Mayaudon said, “Obviously as friends and partners of Bangladesh we don’t want to see that is happening in your country.”

The EU Ambassador, however, confidently said that (political and social instability) will not happen in Bangladesh.

The Ambassador, however, said the EU has a universal agenda to promote free, fair and inclusive election, and it is their ‘wish’ to see Bangladesh responds to that pillar.

Responding to a question on Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s engagement with the government and recently formed alliance led by Jatiya Party, the diplomat said he finds these developments as positive ones as they believe in inclusivity in politics.

Ambassador Mayaudon says it will help Bangladesh build an inclusive society. “If initiatives are taken to engage with some components of society who otherwise would have been left aside…I think it is positive.”

Asked about China’s efforts to help Bangladesh resolve Rohingya issue, the EU Ambassador said China joins its voice with many other voices. “It’s very encouraging.”

He said the EU and China are strategic partners and the EU keeps playing its role in finding solution to Rohingya issue. “We don’t just talk, we act,” said the Ambassador terming Rohingya issue as global and humanitarian crisis.

Responding to a question on overall democratic and human rights situation, he said, “There’s a difficulty everywhere (in the world). You also have some issues.”

Asked how long the EU can sustain the pressure as many are taking about getting out from the EU, the Ambassador said, “I think the EU is an extremely resilient institution.”

Europe Day, held on May 9 every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.