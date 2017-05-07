Paper book, documents sent to HC

DHAKA : The paper books and all documents related to Narayanganj seven-murder cases was sent to the High Court on Sunday, reports UNB.

Additional registrar (Justice, administration) of the High Court Sabbir Foyez, said the 6,000-page paper book of the sensational cases is ready and it was sent to the HC bench concerned from the BG press. It will be informed to the Chief Justice SK Sinha in the next week and he will select a bench for hearing dearing death reference and appeal in the cases, he said.

Earlier on January 22, District and Session Judge of Narayanganj Sayed Enayet Hossain sent all files and documents of the lower court verdict in the cases to the High Court (HC).

A court of Narayanganj sentenced 26 people, including ex-city councillor Nur Hossain, to death and nine others to different jail terms in the two cases filed over the sensational seven-murder incident on January 16. On April 27, 2014, Narayanganj panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah area.

At the same time, senior lawyer at the District Judge’s Court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were also abducted on their way to the capital.

Three days after their abduction, the bodies of six men, including those of Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the Shitalakhya River. The following day, the body of Nazrul’s car driver Jahangir was recovered from the river.

Later, Selina Islam Beauty, the widow of Nazrul Islam, filed a case against six people while adv Chandan Sarkar’s son-in-law filed another case.