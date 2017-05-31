Outlawed party leader, associate killed in Jhenidah ‘gunfight’

JHENIDAH : A regional leader of the outlawed Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP) and his associate were killed in a ‘gunfight’ with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Nagartola village in Kotchandpur upazila early Wednesday, reports UNB.

Tipped off that a gang of the outlawed party was staying at Nagartola village, a Rab team conducted a drive there around 12 am, said Monir Ahmed, company commander of Jhenidah Rab-6.