Ornamental stitching makes 25,000 rural women self-reliant

RANGPUR: Ornamental stitching works like embroidering and spangling on female clothes have made some 25,000 rural women self-reliant as the prospective venture continues to expand fast in Rangpur division, reports BSS.

According to sources in different government and non-government organisations, many rural women of all ages have changed fortune through ornamental stitching works on saree, three pieces and other female clothes.

Executive Director of Rangpur-based research organisation ‘Northbengal Institute of Development Studies’ Dr Syed Samsuzzaman said most of the successful rural women started the venture at homes in scattered ways at initial stages.

“However, these home-based embroidery and spangling works have now got the shape of a prospective growing cottage industry sector in rural areas in bRangpur division to change the rural macro-economy,” he said.

Many of the successful rural women have now launched their own enterprises after getting training and assistance from different banks, government and non-government organisations to expand the sector in association with local traders.

Development expert and Director (Development Programme) of RDRS Bangladesh, an NGO, Monjusree Saha told BSS that many rural women have won bover extreme poverty through ornamental stitching works to dream better future for their children.

“Some 2,800 rural unemployed and distressed women, victims of domestic violence, divorcees, widows and physically challenged females, rehabilitated by RDRS Bangladesh alone, have achieved self-reliance through ornamental stitching works,” Monju added.

Entrepreneur Chand Mia of village Chandkuthi Danga in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur said he has expanded the spangling industry generating employment for many poor rural women through turning them into expert spangling and embroidery artisans.

He supplies simple saree, three pieces and other clothes to the women along with various types of ornamental stitching inputs to make those clothes attractive through ornamental embroidery and spangling works during their off periods sitting at homes.

Successful spangling and embroidery artisans Shamima, Marjina, Sohana, and Mollika said they have achieved self-reliance through these ornamental needle works like many other women, unemployed girls and adolescents of the village.

Local elite Foysal Hosain said most of the women in Chandkuthi Danga village have now become skilled craftspeople to decorate saree and other female clothes with ornamental stitching on at least one saree a week to earn up to Taka 1,000 to 1,300 weekly.

Similarly, some 2,000 rural women have achieved self-reliance through ornamental embroidery and spangling works on saree, three-pieces, scarf and other clothes in many villages under Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon alone.

Local entrepreneur Mamuni Begum of Shibganj area under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila supplies inputs to the rural women who earn well through stitching, embroidery and ‘Chumki’ works on saree and other female clothes.

Widow Sufi Begum, young women Julekha, Chompa and Sadeka of the village narrated as how they won over extreme poverty by earning additional wages through ornamental needlework on female clothes.

Like many other successful rural women, Rasheda, Saleha, Kohinoor and Sufia of Syedpur upazila in Nilphamari said they earn Taka 6,000 to 8,000 monthly through embroidery works to lead better life.