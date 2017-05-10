Organized gang swindling money abroad

STAFF REPORTER

An organised gang is allegedly swindling money abroad by opening companies in Bangladesh keeping their identity secret.

Two members of the money laundering gang have already been caught red handed but the real accused remained out of touch. They have rather opened companies abroad doing business there to launder money from the country.

Parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of home affairs recently received an allegation in this regard. The allegation letter submitted by Mehdi Hasan Bulbul stated that a case has been filed in this connection but the trial is yet to be completed.

The applicant sought intervention of the standing committee to stop money laundering saying that no measures have been taken against the perpetrators despite the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during its investigation identified the criminals and Anti-Corruption Commission completed is investigation against them.

It is alleged that Bangladeshi citizen Munshi Bodiuzzaman allias Singaporean Zaman along witH his family members are living in Singapore taking citizenship of the country. His Singaporean passport number is E5667729N and ID number is E2131776B.

Since Singapore citizen law does not permit availing duel citizenship he had to receive Singaporean citizenship by leaving his Bangladeshi citizenship. But he is continuing his business in Bangladesh by keeping his Singaporean citizenship secret.

It is also alleged that Bodiuzzaman, son of Munshi Abdul Motaleb has opened a real estate company in Bangladesh namely Advanced Homes Pvt Limited and he is acting responsibility of chairman of the firm. Bodiuzzaman’s first wife Nasrin Zaman and two sons-Ehsanuzzaman Rajib and Nafiuzzaman, both Singaporean citizens, are the directors of the company who are living at 14, Cold Stream Avenue in Singapore. Bodiuzzaman’s second wife Tauhida Sultana is looking after the business in Bangladesh as its managing director.

Records show that all members of the company have been showed as Bangladeshi citizen but 80 per cent shares of the company belong to foreign nationals. Only Bodiuzzaman belong 20 per cent ownership of the company. Besides, he has taken the responsibility of directorship of PhoenixInsurance Company and NRB Bank Public Limited deceiving Bangladesh Bank, Board of Investment and concerned government offices.

It is further alleged that Bodiuzzaman has received CIP status in 2009 and 2011 that is though a foreign national cannot be given such status in accordance with the law of the land. An organized gang led by Bodiuzzaman allegedly involved in money laundering for a long.

Two members of the alleged gang were caught red handed while they were allegedly trying to laundering money from Standard Chartered Bank at Motijheel. A case has been filed in this connection with Motijheel police station. After completion of investigation, CID inspector Kamaluddin on September 25 in 2008 filed the first information report implicating 18 persons including Bodiuzzaman. In the FIR, the CID official mentioned Bodiuzzaman’s Singapore address.

According to the FIR, accused Sontosh Biswas was caught red handed on September 19 in 1999 while he tried to submit a pay order (No. 997584/1245) issued by Islampur branch of UCBL to then American Express Bank (now Standard Chartered Bank) illegally.

During police interrogation, Sontosh acknowledged that he earlier he submitted 10 pay orders worth Taka five crore 29 lakh and 99 thousand from June 28 to September 26 in 1999 and he did it in consultation with Bodiuzzaman, who is also the owner of Laniya International Pvt Limited and ABZ Exchange Pvt Limited in Singapore and he is involved in hundi business. Besides, the accused, employees of Bodiuzzaman, transacted crores of Taka in different places.

According to foreign exchange management act 1999, there is no scope for a foreign national to be owner of immovable properties in Bangladesh but Bodiuzzaman allegedly collected crores of Taka by trading I the name of Advanced Homes.

He allegedly bought 148 bighs of land in the name of Advanced Industrial Park at Bhaluka in Mymensingh later the land along with under constructed establishment has been sold to Labbi Group at a cost of Tk 60 crore in 2013. Bodiuzzaman is owner of 22 flats, 1,200 sqft each at a residential building on 11 kathas of land and eight flats, 1,426sqft each at a building namely Advanced Paradise at Joar Sahara. Besides, he also owner of properties worth Taka 400 crore. It is alleged that Bodiuzzaman have realized crore of Taka from commoners in the name of selling and purchasing plots and flats but buyers could not be owners of the plot and flats. The applicant claimed that the government is being deprived from huge amount of revenue and sensational information may be unearthed if a proper investigation is conducted.