Operation at Jhenidah ‘militant dens’ suspended

JHENIDAH : The operation launched by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at two ‘militant hideouts’ at Chuadanga village in Sadar upazila has been suspended for Wednesday, reports UNB.

Announcing the suspension of the drive at a press briefing around 6pm on Tuesday, commanding officer of Rab-6 Major Monir Ahmed said the elite force will resume its operation on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the Rab members recovered five bombs, two suicidal vests and huge explosives and bomb-making materials from the two suspected militant hideouts at Chuadanga village in Sadar upazila.

During the drive at a house owned by Pranto, the bomb disposal unit of Rab recovered four bombs in the afternoon.

Besides, they recovered two suicidal vests from a bamboo cluster near the house, he said.

Meanwhile, the elite force recovered a bomb, 20 dynamite sticks, 30 electric circuits and 185 Permanent Virtual Circuits (PVCs) from the house of Selim, Rab official added.

Members of the elite force and local police cordoned off the two houses, one owned by Selim and another by Pranto, adjacent to a camp of Rab-6 since early morning, said the Rab official.

The Rab men launched the drive at the house around 11:50 am. The elite force also arrested the house owners from the spot.