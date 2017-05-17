Operation at Jhenidah ‘militant dens’ end

JHENIDAH : Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) concluded its operation at the two ‘militant dens’ at Chuadanga village in Sadar upazila on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Mufti Mahmud Khan, Rab media wing chief, announced the end of the operation around 12 noon at a press briefing held at the Jhenidah Rab camp.

During the drive, the Rab members defused two suicidal vests and a mine, which were recovered during the operation on Tuesday, in the morning.

The elite force resumed their operation, which was suspended on Tuesday, around 8:30am on the 2nd day, said Major Monir Ahmed of Rab-6.

During the two-day operation, the Rab members recovered five bombs, two suicidal vests and huge explosives and bomb-making materials from the two suspected militant hideouts.

The elite force recovered four bombs and two suicidal vests from the house of one Pranto while recovered a bomb, 20 dynamite sticks, 30 electric circuits and 185 Permanent Virtual Circuits (PVCs) from the house of Selim.

The two house owners were also arrested.