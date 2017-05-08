Operation at Jhenidah ‘militant den’ ends

JHENIDAH : Operation ‘Subtle Split’ conducted by law enforcers, including the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, at a suspected militant den at Lebutala village in Sadar upazila concluded on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

Didar Ahmed, deputy inspector general (DIG) (Khulna Range), said the law enforcers resumed their operation at the ‘militant den’ owned by one Sharafat Mandal on Monday morning and ended the drive around 12:30 pm.

The law enforcers kept the house cordoned off since Sunday. They also arrested Shamim Hossain, son of Sharafat Mandal ,from the house on Sunday.

Shamim was a coordinator of local unit ‘Neo JMB’, said the DIG. Seven grenades, a bomb, one pistol, six rounds of bullets and some devices were also recovered from the house, he said.