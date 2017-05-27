OPCW team inspects Roxy Paints factory in city

DHAKA : A two-member inspection team of Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has visited the Roxy Paints Limited, 1st Unit at Hazaribag in the city and inspected the factory.

The factory inspection took place during the OPCW team’s visit to Bangladesh from May 20 to 23, according to an ISPR press release issued.

Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) rendered whole-hearted support and coordinated the conduction of a successful inspection, said the ISPR press release. Handerson Ian led the two-member OPCW team while the other member was Allard Olivier. The inspection was quite fruitful as the inspection team expressed their entire satisfaction on the conduction and management of BNACWC and Factory management. As per the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Convention, each year OPCW Inspection Team visits one or two factories of Bangladesh to determine the state of use of toxic chemicals, production, amount of chemical stockpile and import for production needs. In the meantime, the team also called on Commodore S M Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Member Secretary, BNACWC and Director General, Civil and Military Relations Directorate, Armed Forces Division.

The OPCW inspection team had arrived in Dhaka on May 20 for visiting the factory and left Dhaka on 23 May. OPCW is an international organization which deals with the Convention of prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Bangladesh as a State Party (Signatory country to the convention) entered into the organization in 1993.