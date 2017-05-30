One killed in Magura road accident

MAGURA, – Driver of a pickup van was killed and its helper injured as a truck hit their vehicle in Belnagar area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar upazila this morning, reports BSS.

Deceased Raju Hasan, 22, was the son of Toibur Rahman, a resident of Jhaudangi village in Faridpur.

Sub-Inspector of Magura Highway police Bitul Hasan said a truck hit the pickup van from the opposite direction at about 7am, leaving Raju dead on the spot and helper Nilchand injured.

Nilchand was sent to Magura-250 Bed Hospital.

A case was filed with Sadar Police Station in this connection.