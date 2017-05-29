One killed in clash over land in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ : An elderly man was killed by rivals at Paruria village of Bhagutia union in Daulatpur upazila on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sabir Uddin, 70, son of late Korob Ali Sheikh. Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, said that there was a long-standing dispute between Sabir and his uncle Abdus Salam over a piece of land. They locked into an altercation in the afternoon as a goat of Abdus Salam went to the disputed land.