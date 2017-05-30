One to die for killing wife in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, – A court here today sentenced one person to death for killing his wife in Sadar upazila about eight years ago, reports BSS.

Additional District and Session Judge Al Mahmud Fayzul Kabir pronounced the verdict in presence of the killer husband.

The court also fined the convict, M Rasel Mollah, 45, son of Jeher Mollah of Sarundi Dakkhinpara village in Manikganj Pourasava, Taka 20,000.

The prosecution story, inbrief, is that Rubel strangulated to death his wife Rehena on September 25, 2009 as she refused to get permission for her husband’s second marriage.

After the incident, neighbours caught Rubel and handed over to the police.

The next day, Ibrahim Mollah, father of the victim filed a murder case with Manikganj Police Station. Police, after investigation, submitted chargesheet before the court agaist Rubel.

The judge after examining the witnesses and evidences handed down the verdict.