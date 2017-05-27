Nusraat goes bold on costume; sparks off protests on social media

DHAKA : Nusraat Faria, one of the country’s new generation film stars, has come under fire by social media users for her choice of costume in the latest music video, titled ‘Allah Meherbaan’, reports UNB.

The video song from her forthcoming movie, ‘Boss 2’, was released just ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The song starring Jeet and Nusraat Faria (singers Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi) was shared on the official Facebook page of Nusraat. It is also available on YouTube.

The film, directed by Baba Yadav and co-directed by Abdul Aziz, is expected to be released ahead of the upcoming eid.

“This costume doesn’t go with the song Allah Meherbaan. Just think of it once as you are a Muslim…I haven’t made this comment to insult you, but I made the comment as a fellow Muslim. Sorry, sorry, sorry for my comment,” one of the Facebook users commented.