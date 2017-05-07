Not govt, internal feud hindering BNP rallies : Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government is not creating any obstruction to BNP’s meetings or rallies anywhere rather the BNP men were found involved in the infighting, reports BSS.

“Not the government, but the BNP men were locked into clashes at its party offices due to intra-party feuds,” he said while speaking at a discussion on Bangabandhu’s days in jail at Teachers-Student Centre (TSC) on Dhaka University Campus organized by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, categorically said BNP itself is creating problems in their gatherings and playing blame-game branding each other as agent of the government.

Terming BNP as the complaint’s party, he said, “BNP frequently tells about not for contesting the next polls. Simultaneously it raises the demands for election-time government and ensuring a level-playing field for the upcoming general polls.”

The AL general secretary called upon student leaders to go through the book on Bangabandhu’s jail life and take lesson from there to become honest, brave and dedicated leaders.

President of BCL, student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, Saifur Rahman, presided over the programme.

Among others, BCL president of DU unit Adib Al Hasan and general secretary Motahar Hossain Prince, Dhaka north city president Mizanur Rahman and acting general secretary of Dhaka south city unit Mohammad Asaduzzaman also spoke there.