Norwegian Ambassador calls on DU VC

DHAKA : Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken paid a courtesy call on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. AAMS Arefin Siddique at the latter’s office on the campus on Sunday, reports

Director of DU Scandinavian Study Center Prof. Dr. Sikder Monoare Murshed and Adviser of the Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka Ummee Saila were present at the meeting, said a DU press release here today.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests, especially the possibilities of strengthening on-going collaborative academic and research programes between Dhaka University and Norwegian universities.

They stressed the need for the exchange of teachers, students and researchers between DU and universities in Scandinavian countries.

They also discussed the possibilities of holding international academic conference under the joint auspices of Dhaka University and Norwegian universities, the release added.