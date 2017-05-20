No sign of democracy in country, says Fakhrul

THAKURGAON : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged the sudden police raid on their party chairperson’s Gulshan office has made it clear there is no sign of democracy in the country, reports UNB.

He came up with the allegation at an urgent press conference at his residence here.

“The government is trying to hinder democratic practice in the country with a political motive. By conducting raid on the office of Khaleda Zia, who was prime minister thrice, the government has proved that there is no iota of democracy now in the country,” Fakhrul said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has fully turned into an undemocratic state, the BNP leader said the Awami League government is running the country with the help of law enforcers. “The raid on our chairperson’s office is atrocious one. We strongly condemn and protest it,” he said.

Fakhrul demanded the government withdraw all the false cases filed against their party leaders and activists.

Earlier in the day, police raided Khaleda’s office, following a search warrant issued by a court, to find out whether there is any anti-state document in it.

The drive that began at 7:30am ended around 9:30am, and there was no recovery of any anti-state document.