No relief from scorching heat ‘before 3-4 days’

DHAKA : Any relief from the searing heat seems unlikely as the prevailing heat wave may continue for 3-4 days more, according to Met office, reports UNB.

On Wednesday, the Met office said the heat wave might continue for 2-3 more days. It, however, on Thursday said the heat have may last for another 3-4 days.

According to the Met office, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions and the regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, M’court, Feni, Hatiya and Cox’s Bazar.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind , are likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.

Country’s highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.7 degree Celsius in Khulna and Dhaka experienced the highest 36.6 degrees.