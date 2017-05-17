No plan to sell Ahmed Bawani Textile Mills: BTMC

DHAKA : The authorities of Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC) yesterday said they have no plan to sell the Ahmed Bawani Textile Mills, reports BSS.

The textile mills have been rented out to conduct its operation. But, works have already been started to operate the mills under Public Private Partnership (PPP) with modern equipments at the directive of the premier.

However, BTMC is planning to resume operation of the already closed down mills under its jurisdiction with replacing the old machine with modern one as per the premier’s desire.

It was discussed at the 24th meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Textile and Jute at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its President Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.

The committee suggested floating tender to this end within a month after further scrutinizing the policy of the PPR.

It also underscored the need for taking immediate measures to allocate Taka 1000 crore against the Textile and Jute Ministry to purchase jute in due time and turn the BJMC (Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation) into a profitable organization by 2020.

Among others, committee members, state minister for Textile and Jute Ministry Mirza Azam, Munnujan Sufian, Abdul Majid Mandal, Dr Md Anamur Rahman and Sabina Akhter Tuhin and secretary of Textile and Jute Ministry, BTMC Chairman and high officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.