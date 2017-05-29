No official facebook pages of Sheikh Hasina, Rehana, Putul

DHAKA : Awami League has announced that there are no official Facebook pages of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain Putul. The announcement came after it transpired that various Facebook pages, using their names, have been posting misleading and sometimes false news and announcements, reports BSS.

In a Facebook post posted on 29 May (Link: https://www.facebook.com/ awamileague.1949/posts/ 650326375157224), the official Facebook page of Bangladesh Awami League made the announcement and warned people not to be confused by these. The announcement also said that Sajeeb Wazed, the Prime Minister’s son, has a verified Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ sajeeb.a.wazed/) and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Sheikh Rehana has a facebook.