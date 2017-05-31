No legal bar for Gazipur mayor to take office again

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the HC order that stayed for six months the government order suspending Gazipur City Corporation Mayor MA Mannan for the second time, reports UNB.
A four-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order after the hearing of a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.
