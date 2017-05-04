No judiciary-state distance: Anisul

DHAKA : Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said there is no distance between the judiciary and the executive, reports UNB.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after inaugurating the annual conference of Bangladesh Loins Club District 315 A1 at a city hotel.

The minister said, “I think the Chief Justice himself settled the issue yesterday (Wednesday) clearly stating that there is no distance between the judiciary and the executive.”

Mentioning that the country’s economy is standing on a strong base, he said the foreign reserve has crossed US$ 32 billion mark against US$ 3.5 billion in 2005-06 fiscal year.

Besides, the export, and electricity and food production have also seen a rise in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Anisul added.

He also urged the members of Lions Club to stand by the helpless people.