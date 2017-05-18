No influence can save Banani rape offenders, says Asaduzzaman

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said the offenders involved in the recent rape of two university students in a Banani hotel will be brought to justice if their offence is proven, no matter who they are, reports UNB.

After inaugurating a Women’s Holiday Market of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Mohakhali Kitchen Market, the minister said the investigation into the incident is underway.

Those found to have assisted in or associated with the matter will also have to face justice, he said, adding, “No matter which influential class he belongs to.”

Law enforcers, the minister said, are aware of the insincerity of the Raintree Hotel management.

“The wheels of development will fall apart if we fail to ensure the security of businessmen and women in the country. Such initiatives like women’s market will help women march ahead,” the minister said.

The organisation ‘For The Women, By The Women’, arranged the programme in association with DNCC mayor Annisul Huq in the chair.

The girls were raped after being confined to two rooms of the Raintree Hotel in Banani at gunpoint on March 28. A case was filed in this connection on May 6.