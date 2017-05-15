No headmasters in 278 primary schools in Satkhira

Satkhira: As many as 278 government primary schools out of 1079 in the district are being operated without headmasters, leading disruptions in regular teaching activities, reports UNB.

Competent sources at Primary Education Office of the district said, the headmaster posts in 50 primary schools in Assasuni upazila, 24 in Kalaroa, 31 in Kaliganj, 59 in Tala, 12 in Debhata, 47 in Shyamnagar and 55 primary schools in the sadar upazila remain vacant for a long time.

While visiting some of the schools, this correspondent found the assistant teachers discharging the duties of the headmasters alongside their official duties.

Wishing anonymity, a leader of Satkhira district primary school teachers’ samity, said the assistant teachers have been discharging the additional duties without any extra payment.

The administration is neither recruiting new headmasters nor giving promotion to the assistant teachers as headmasters to resolve the crisis, the leader said.

Contacted, Sheikh Ahidul Islam, Primary Education Officer of the district, said they can’t give promotion to the assistant teachers as headmasters as a case has been filed on the issue.

Besides, the problem has been aggravated as no new headmaster is being recruited for a long time, Ahidul said while talking to UNB.

“I hope the problem will be resolved as soon as possible,” he added.