No fireworks on Shab-e-Barat : DMP

DHAKA : Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restriction on carrying all types of explosives, crackers and explosion of firecrackers in the city ahead of Shab-e-Barat to be observed on May 11, reports UNB.

The DMP came up with the decision aiming to maintain the sanctity of Holy Lailatul Barat, the night of salvation, widely known as Shab-e-Barat in the Indian sub-continent.

DMP Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia enforced the ban, which empowered him under Section 28 of the DMP Ordinance 1976 (Ord. No. III of 1976).

“The ban will be in force from 6:00pm on May 11 to 6:00am on May 12,” said the DMP release signed by Asaduzzaman on Tuesday.