No compromise over freedom of judiciary: Anisul

HABIGANJ : Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the freedom of judiciary must be ensured for the development of democracy and there will be no compromise in this regard, reports UNB.

“We must ensure the freedom of judiciary for the sake of democracy. People’s trust in the judiciary will get a boost if justice can be ensured,” he said. The minister came up the remarks while speaking at a function marking the inauguration of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court building here.

Lauding the contributions of lawyers to all the democratic movements, Anisul said they have to play a vital role in establishing the rule of law.

He said the government has taken various steps, including training in the country and abroad, for improving the skills of judges. “The justice seekers will get its fruits within a year.”

District and Session’s Judge M Atabullah presided over the programme.

Earlier, talking to reporters before the inaugural ceremony, the minister said section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act will be removed as it is curbing people’s freedom of expression. “Instead, the government is going to formulate the Digital Security Act.”