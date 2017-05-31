Niko case : SC stays trial proceedings against Moudud

DHAKA : The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial proceedings against former Law Minister Moudud Ahmed in the Niko corruption case, reports UNB.

A four-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order disposing of a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the BNP leader against a High Court order that cleared the way for a lower court to resume to trial in the case.

Moudud stood for himself and he was assisted by Abdullah Al Mahmud while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Khurshid said the trial proceedings only against Moudud will remain halted for three months.

Earlier on April 13, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Syed Mahmud Hossain stayed the HC order until May 7. The ACC on December 9, 2007 filed the case against Moudud and four others in connection with a Tk 137.77 loss to the national exchequer caused through signing an oil-gas exploration agreement with Niko during the BNP tenure.

Later on May 5, 2008, it submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people. On July 9, 2008, the High Court adjourned the proceedings of the case.