KHULNA : Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Kazi Reazul Hoque on Wednesday said the state will have to take steps for the quick disposal of criminal cases to protect the human rights of prisoners and check the wastage of public money, reports UNB.
He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting the Khulna District Jail in the morning.
NHRC for quick disposal of cases to protect human rights
