New law to protect both digital security, HR: Minister

DHAKA : Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said the planned digital security law would secure digital sphere in micro and macro levels as well as basic human rights alongside rights ensured by the constitution, reports BSS.

“We will have to maintain the sanctity of the digital space and at the same time we will have to ensure basic human rights. The proposed law is a combination of both,” he told a delegation of Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) on Friday night.

Inu said Bangladesh witnessed many ups and downs since its independence, but the country, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is now on right track of building a secular and modern Bangladesh where digitization is playing a vital role.

The CJA delegation led by its global president Mohendra Ved included Honourary Secretary Jayanta Roy Chowdhury, Kinshuk Nag of India and CJA Bangladesh chapter general secretary Shyamal Dutt, said a press release on Saturday.

Senior journalists Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Subhas Chanda Badal, Osman Ghani Monsur, Humayun Rashid Chowdhury, Parveen Chowdhury and Zahid Newaz Khan were present.