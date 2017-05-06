Need long term planning to make Dhaka Smart : Syed Khokon

DHAKA : Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Syed Khokon on Saturday said development activities in Dhaka are not visible due to lack of long-term planning, reports UNB.

He made the remark while sharing the development activities and marking two years in office at the Mayor Hanif auditorium at Nagar Bhaban.

“Two years’ work is nothing as the city has reached such a level after various ups and downs over the last four hundred years. Over the last couple of years I looked at the basic issues,” he said.

The Mayor, however, said a period of two-year from five-year tenure is surely a long period as 40 percent of the total tenure is over. “In the last two years I have looked at the fundamental issues. Now I will work for making Dhaka a smart city.”

He said “So far, we have resolved basic problems. This is the turn to build digital and smart city will be done in 2018. I want to tell the people, the change has started. Now they are visible. Development will be more visible day by day. Tell the citizens, trust me. I will certainly be able to give you a modern, modern Dhaka gift.”

For simplifying citizen service, to ensure transparency and accountability of the corporation, he emphasised the establishment of city digital centers in 57 wards, introduction of digital presence for officials and employees, setting up location tracking system to ensure the attendance of cleaner workers, setting up of CC cameras, 100% e-tendering system and process of issuing online holding and trade license.

“Currently the process of running e-filing process is underway. Besides, we have taken initiatives to map the GIS from Dhaka with the drone. All areas have CC cameras. There will be digital switches, so that anyone can ask for assistance during the crisis by pressing the button,” he added.

He said that about 60 percent of the people in this city walk on foot. Only 5 to 6 percent of people travel in the car. That’s a great job to keep the footpath free. Nobody could think that he could do this.

“After taking office as mayor, my main challenge was to release the footpath of Gulistan, Paltan, Motijheel, New Market, Nilkhet. I have already succeeded in this challenge. Other footpaths of the city will be available for pedestrians,”

“I have got many obstacles while doing this. Five holiday markets have been introduced in the Dilkusha, Nawabpur Road, Motijheel Ideal School, Segunbagicha and Baitul Mukarram Mosque areas for hawkers. Apart from this, they have been listed for rehabilitation too,’ said the mayor. Establishment of working to set up 37,000 LED light bulbs in every corner of the city is going on for the overall safety of the citizens. 25,000 LED lights have already been installed. The rest of the lights will be fitted in June.

“This lamp is fully digitalized. As per the requirement, the light can be controlled. The city has its own control room. Designated officer can also control via the mobile phone. If the lamp is destroyed, then it can be seen on the control board,”