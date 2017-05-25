Nazrul’s 118th birth anniversary celebrated

DHAKA : People from all walks of life yesterday paid rich tributes to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary.

The poet’s birth anniversary was celebrated with due respect on Dhaka University campus where he has been laid to eternal rest.

The main programme of Nazrul birth anniversary was held in the city’s Osmani Smriti (Memorial) auditorium with the theme “Nazrul, a soldier against imperialism and colonialism”.

President Abdul Hamid attended the programme as the chief gust.

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor chaired the programme that was addressed by Cultural Secretary Ibrahim Hossain Khan and Nazrul Institute Trustee Board Chairman Professor Emeritus Rafiqul Islam.

DU Professor Soumitra Sekhar delivered a memorial lecture on the theme while Nazrul’s granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural function.

Later, a cultural programme was held at the same venue.

Earlier, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Wednesday paying tributes to the national poet.

The programme of the day began in Dhaka with placing of wreaths on the poet’s grave at the Dhaka University early in the morning.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique and Khilkhil Kazi paid rich tributes to Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths on his grave.

Later, Bangla Academy, Shilpakola Academy, National Museum, National Archives and Library, Nazrul Institute, Shishu Academy and different socio, cultural and political organizations paid rich tributes to Nazrul.

Marking the day, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university led by DU VC Arefin Siddique went in a procession to the grave of the poet and placed wreaths.

Different organizations of the university, including the teachers’ association and residential halls also placed wreaths.