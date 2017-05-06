Nasreddin Hodja of Turkey

Interesting News

You may have not heard of Nasreddin Hodja, but in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Europe, Nasreddin Hodja is a famous folk character. His stories have been told across a vast geographic area extending from Hungary through India to China, and from Southern Siberia to North Africa. Over the centuries millions of kids have grown up listening to the stories of Nasreddin Hodja’s legendary wit and droll trickery.

Nasreddin Hodja is portrayed as a wise man and a simpleton at the same time. In all his anecdotes, Hodja finds a way out of the most delicate situations with his wit, wisdom and common sense, often confounding his interlocutor with absurd, and at the same time wise statements.

Nasreddin Hodja is believed to have been born in 1208 in the village of Hortu of Sivrihisar, in present-day Turkey, after which he moved to Aksehir, and later to Konya, where he died in 1284. But according to some, a person named Nasreddin Hodja never lived; he was just an imaginary character created by the natives of Anatolia in the 13th century, and the creation lasted for centuries.

Indeed, over the years the number of Nasreddin Hodja stories have increased significantly as his tales spread to new lands, where the stories were adopted and modified, told and retold, and became part of the region’s folklore. Today, his stories ranges in several hundreds. Though not all of them are authentic, they are all part of the Hodja folklore.

There are several monuments to Nasreddin Hodja in Turkey, and elsewhere around Europe. Most of them depict Hodja riding a donkey backwards. The story goes that one day Nasreddin Hodja got on his donkey the wrong way, facing towards the back. When people asked him why, he replied, “It’s not that I am sitting on the donkey backwards, the donkey is facing the wrong way.”